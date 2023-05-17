CCI Office Closure for SCCA Conference: May 22-24

CCI is thrilled to announce that we have been selected as the host for this year’s Small College Career Alliance (SCCA) conference. It’s been months of planning, and we can’t wait to meet up with our peers in person for the first time since 2019!

As we gear up for the conference, we want to inform you that our office will be closed from Monday, May 22 to Wednesday, May 24. During these days, our team will be at Basin Harbor, fully engaged in the conference activities.

But don’t worry, we’ll be back to our regular schedule on Thursday, May 25th, eager to assist you with all your career-related needs. If you have any questions or need guidance during our absence, please reach out to us via email.

If you’re looking to schedule an appointment with one of our advisors, simply hop onto Handshake, and you can easily book a time that works best for you.

Thank you for your understanding and support as we step off campus for a few days. We look forward to returning with new insights and ideas to enhance your career journey.

Wishing you the best, The CCI Team