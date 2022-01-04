Hear from Microsoft’s Cyber Security Attorney, Mia Little ’07 in this week’s Future Forward segment.

This set of Future Forward features focuses on women in leadership roles in a variety of science, technology, and healthcare organizations, discussing their industry’s current environment, their perspective on the future outlook for that career field, and action steps students can take now to position themselves for entry into those career fields.



Many of these featured guest speakers majored in STEM areas while others had a variety of majors yet have advanced within these career fields.

Mia Little ‘07

This Future Forward segment features Mia Little who is a Cyber Security Attorney with Microsoft. Mia has had a variety of career roles as a data scientist, a national security legal fellow, a privacy and government surveillance fellow, and cyber security attorney in her years since graduating from Middlebury in 2007. She is joining us to share her perspectives on the cyber security field, including: the size, scope, and challenges confronting society in the cyber arena, what our cyber security future looks like, and action steps current students may want to consider to position themselves to enter this field in the future.

You can watch one of her three videos below and then check out all three of the videos at go/FutureForward.