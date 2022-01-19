Learn about startups, digital forensics, and electronically stored information in this week’s Future Forward with Beth Downing ’01.

This set of Future Forward features focuses on women in leadership roles in a variety of science, technology, and healthcare organizations, discussing their industry’s current environment, their perspective on the future outlook for that career field, and action steps students can take now to position themselves for entry into those career fields.



Many of these featured guest speakers majored in STEM areas while others had a variety of majors yet have advanced within these career fields.

Beth Downing ‘01

This Future Forward segment features Beth Downing, CFO of Avansic, a start-up and leading provider of eDiscovery and digital forensics services to attorneys, litigation support teams, and the business community. She has held a number of different functional roles with Avansic, including operations, marketing, communications, and finance. Beth graduated from Middlebury in 2001 with a degree in Biology. Beth is joining us to share her perspectives on the growing aspects of digital information and Electronically Stored Information or ESI in our daily lives, including: a broad overview of the ESI landscape, the limitations and opportunities in the future driven my digital innovation and our use of data and information, and her career advice for students.

