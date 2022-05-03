Career Resources for Asian American and Pacific Islander Students

The CCI is committed to supporting Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) students in professional and career development including planning their careers, networking with alumni, and job and internship resources. Please note, that while these resources are being highlighted as part of AAPI Month, the CCI is here for students all year. We invite you to call, email, or stop in any time.
Use the scheduling tool in Handshake to set up a 30-minute appointment with one of our career advisors.
Job and Internship Resources
- Asian American Economic Development Enterprises
- Asian American Pacific Islander Capitol Association (APICA)
- Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy, Jobs Board (AAPIP)
- Asian Career Network – Connecting diverse talent with great opportunities
- Asian Jobs
- Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS)
- Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)
- Asian Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote)
- College To Congress
- Council of Korean Americans (CKA)
- Diversity Inc.
- Diversityjobs.com
- Federal Asian Pacific American Council, Jobs
- IMDiversity
- International Leadership Foundation (ILF)
- National Japanese American Memorial Foundation (NJAMF)
- Seeding Change
- Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF)
- US-Asia Institute
- Washington Leadership Program (WLP)
Fellowships, Internships, and Scholar Programs
The following programs are funded opportunities that help you gain career experience. The opportunities can also allow you to access important professional networks that will help you with your job search when the fellowship or program is over.
Below are just some opportunities available for AAPI students:
- American Association for the Advancement of Science, Minority Science Writers Internships – This summer program is designed for undergraduate students who are deeply committed to diversity and interested in pursuing journalism as a career.
- APAICS Congressional Fellowship – The APAICS Congressional Fellowship is designed for young AAPI professionals looking to increase their experience in public policy and service.
- Asian Health Services: REACH Internship Program – REACH is a nine-week paid summer internship program offered by AHS for those interested in a career in public health or health-related fields.
- Conference on Asian Pacific American Leadership (CAPAL) (Washington, DC) – CAPAL’s Public Service Internship Program places undergraduate and graduate students within the public sector in the Washington, DC area and throughout the United States.
- Emma Bowen Foundation, Minority Interests in Media Internships – The EBF Fellowship promotes a more diverse industry by placing students of color in multi-year paid internships at leading media and tech companies.
- Google BOLD Internship Program – BOLD interns join teams across Sales, Marketing, People Operations, and many others to identify challenges, collaborate on building solutions, and drive meaningful change for clients and users — all while developing skills and building careers.
- Inroads– Since their founding, INROADS has been a leader in advancing diverse youth in corporate America.
- Japanese American Citizens League – The fellowships provide the opportunity to work on advocacy at a national level through the National JACL office based in Washington, D.C.
- OCA – Asian Pacific Advocates (Washington, DC) – Since 1989, the OCA Internship Program has cultivated future leadership for the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community by providing students with opportunities to work in the public sector and learn about critical issues.
- Seizing Every Opportunity (SEO) – SEO Career recruits and trains high achieving Black, Latinx, and Native American college students for challenging summer internships that lead to coveted full-time jobs.
- U.S. Department of Education, Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions Program – This program provides grants and related assistance to Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institutions to enable such institutions to improve and expand their capacity to serve Asian Americans and Native American Pacific Islanders and low-income individuals.
May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month – a celebration of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. A rather broad term, Asian/Pacific encompasses all of the Asian continent and the Pacific islands of Melanesia (New Guinea, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji and the Solomon Islands), Micronesia (Marianas, Guam, Wake Island, Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia) and Polynesia (New Zealand, Hawaiian Islands, Rotuma, Midway Islands, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, French Polynesia and Easter Island). *from https://asianpacificheritage.gov/about/