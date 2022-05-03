Career Resources for Asian American and Pacific Islander Students

The CCI is committed to supporting Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) students in professional and career development including planning their careers, networking with alumni, and job and internship resources. Please note, that while these resources are being highlighted as part of AAPI Month, the CCI is here for students all year. We invite you to call, email, or stop in any time.

Use the scheduling tool in Handshake to set up a 30-minute appointment with one of our career advisors.

Job and Internship Resources

Fellowships, Internships, and Scholar Programs

The following programs are funded opportunities that help you gain career experience. The opportunities can also allow you to access important professional networks that will help you with your job search when the fellowship or program is over.

Below are just some opportunities available for AAPI students:

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month – a celebration of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. A rather broad term, Asian/Pacific encompasses all of the Asian continent and the Pacific islands of Melanesia (New Guinea, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji and the Solomon Islands), Micronesia (Marianas, Guam, Wake Island, Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia) and Polynesia (New Zealand, Hawaiian Islands, Rotuma, Midway Islands, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, French Polynesia and Easter Island). *from https://asianpacificheritage.gov/about/