Business Sustainability Internships

If you have an interest in sustainability or business (or both!) and are looking for an internship for next school year, then Manomet’s U360 program might just be the opportunity you’ve been seeking!

Learn all about this experiential education and professional development program from the program’s Director and past U360 students during one of our virtual info sessions. We’ll be meeting over Zoom and all you need is the URL above to attend this event from wherever you are (but please register in advance).

U360 is designed to increase students’ knowledge of the “triple-bottom line” of business sustainability (environmental, social, and governance), environmental and conservation issues, and business management through workshops and direct interactions with small business owners. The two-semester internship is an average of 10 hours per week; is entirely virtual (and always has been), so students participate via live video conference; and up to 40 students are enrolled from different colleges across the U.S. every year.

The U360 curriculum incorporates applied science, business, and sustainability workshops, career skills training, sustainability assessments of small businesses, and a Capstone project. U360 is an entirely student-centered program that is both a comprehensive educational experience (more like a class) and an unpaid internship; the curriculum is focused on helping students develop the NACE (National Association of Colleges and Employers) competencies that employers are seeking.

Choose among these upcoming dates to learn more at an information session.

Wednesday, May 17th from 1-2pm

Thursday, May 25th from 12-1pm

Friday, June 2nd from 12-1pm

Tuesday, June 6th from 6-7pm

Monday, June 12th from 5:30-6:30pm

CLICK HERE to sign up in Handshake