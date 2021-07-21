Biotechnology and Life Sciences Financial Advisory Boutique Summer Analyst Position – APPLY NOW!

Adam Volwiler ’09 of Chestnut Partners shared that the firm has begun scheduling interviews for summer 2022 internship. He is VERY KEEN on Middlebury candidates, so please get your applications in RIGHT AWAY.

Chestnut Partners, Inc. is a private, 9-person advisory firm formed in 1995 that focuses primarily on the biotechnology and life sciences industries. The firm provides private and public clients with financial advisory services including valuation, financial planning & analysis, merger & acquisition advisory, debt & equity capital formation, and tender defense advisory. While Chestnut Partners is an investment bank, its deep client relationships typically result in advisory assignments that are a mix between traditional banking and consulting activities and expose Summer Analysts to all aspects of clients’ business models and strategies.

Chestnut Partners offers Summer Analysts an exceptional ten-week opportunity to participate in a nimble entrepreneurial environment in downtown Boston. Summer Analysts will have the opportunity to:

This opportunity should appeal to students who are interested in careers in finance, consulting, healthcare/biotech. Interested candidates from the Class of 2021.5, 2022 or 2022.5 should submit a resume and unofficial transcript no later than October 30. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

**This firm is very selective (<4% acceptance rate), they are serious about doing a rolling review of candidates — last year they extended the first offer in July!**

APPLY HERE