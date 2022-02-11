Biomedical Science Careers Program events

The Biomedical Science Careers Program (BSCP) invites you to join us for the following webinar:

Resume Writing – Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM (EST) – Register Here

This webinar will focus on resume writing skills, advice and recommendations for individuals looking to improve their resume for future job or academic prospects.

Audience: All academic levels

All attendees of the above webinar will be invited to have their resume/CV reviewed 1:1 by a professional at a later date in April.

REMINDER – Applications are OPEN for BSCP’s Virtual Connect Event that will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 11:00 am – 1:30 PM EST.

Audience: Postdocs (research and clinical); medical, dental and graduate students; post-baccalaureates; college and community college students (particularly Black/African-American, Hispanic/LatinX or American Indian/Alaska Native students/fellows)

Application Deadline: February 25, 2022

There is no registration fee for this program but pre-registration is required.

Please contact Hollie DeSilva to request an application.

Information on all BSCP 2022 Spring Programming can be found on the BSCP website.