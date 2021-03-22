Binge the next three episodes of MIDDVantage! March 22, 2021 by Nicole Veilleux CCI is thrilled to announce the third episodes of our three new MIDDVantage series air this week! Careers in Global Security: The Pandemic and the Need for Collaboration with our guest, Pam Berenbaum, Director, Global Health Program, Middlebury College Careers in Technology’s New Frontiers: Automated Vehicles with our guest Alden Woodrow ‘02, CEO and Co-Founder, Ike Careers in the Green Economy: The Mathematics of Distributed Energy with Dylan Cutler ‘04, Senior Engineer, National Renewable Energy Laboratory go.middlebury.edy/MIDDVantage