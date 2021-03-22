CCI Career Paths

Binge the next three episodes of MIDDVantage!


CCI is thrilled to announce the third episodes of our three new MIDDVantage series air this week!

Careers in Global Security: The Pandemic and the Need for Collaboration with our guest, Pam Berenbaum, Director, Global Health Program, Middlebury College

Careers in Technology’s New Frontiers: Automated Vehicles with our guest Alden Woodrow ‘02, CEO and Co-Founder, Ike

Careers in the Green Economy: The Mathematics of Distributed Energy with Dylan Cutler ‘04, Senior Engineer, National Renewable Energy Laboratory

