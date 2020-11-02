Be a Part of the Discussion. Translating Climate Anxiety to Action

Thursday, November 12, 6-7:30pm

Zoom link TBD

Facilitated Discussion with pre-selected questions, and live Q&A

When climate change looms large, the pandemic has no definitive end in sight, racism and racial injustices continue to compound, and everything feels overwhelming, what do you do? How do you find your way to meaningful action? Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson will join us virtually for a special conversation about their experiences and draw on insights from their new book, “All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis,“ a collection of essays by 60 women spanning backgrounds, approaches, and generations at the forefront of the climate movement.

Submit your discussion suggestions and questions today!

Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson is a marine biologist, policy expert, writer, and Brooklyn native. She is founder of Urban Ocean Lab, a think tank for the future of coastal cities, and founder and CEO of Ocean Collectiv , a consulting firm for conservation solutions. Johnson is the co-host of Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet, co-created the Blue New Deal, and has written and presented widely on hope, strategy, and the intersections of race, racism and the climate crisis.

Dr. Katharine Keeble Wilkinson is an author, strategist, and teacher working to heal the planet we call home. Her writings include The Drawdown Review (2020), the New York Times bestseller Drawdown (2017), and Between God & Green (2012), which The Boston Globe dubbed “a vitally important, even subversive, story.” She is a vice president at Project Drawdown, where she leads the organization’s editorial, creative, and communication work on climate solutions. She recently launched the “A Matter of Degrees” podcast.