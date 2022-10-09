Attention Seniors: Landmark Management deadline has been extended for on-campus interviews

Are you intellectually curious and able to demonstrate a desire and ability to perform in a collaborative, team-oriented work environment?

This role could be for you! Aidan Robinson ’20 of Landmark Management will be interviewing candidates for Investment Analyst roles on campus later this month. Do not delay submitting your application!

Landmark Management is a SEC registered New York City based multi-family office that manages a diversified portfolio of investments for a small group of high net worth families.

The Investment Analyst will work closely within the eight-member Investment Team working with investments across all asset classes and on a broad range of portfolio management projects. The position provides excellent exposure to portfolio asset allocation strategies as well as investments across institutional asset classes including long-only equities, fixed income, hedge funds and private equity.

The deadline is Wednesday, October 12 at 11:55 p.m.