ATTENTION RISING SENIORS – Partners Group Financial Analyst Program Seeks Applications

What it’s about
The Partners Group Financial Analyst Program is a unique opportunity for recent university graduates with top credentials to launch an exciting and challenging career as an investment professional with a world-leading private markets investment firm. This position has been referred to us by Niki Kowsar ‘21.5.
Responsibilities:
- The program will allow Analysts to experience year-long rotations among a subset of Partners Group’s four asset classes(Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Infrastructure and Private Real Estate) and the Client Solutions team
- Analysts will gain valuable exposure working in collaboration with various teams across the firm globally and gain hands-on experience through the entire investment process
- Analysts will go through a formal 4-week training program to build the necessary skillsets to be successful before starting their first rotation
Successful candidates will be required to complete a 2-3-year commitment in the program and will gain the financial and analytical skills required to continue a career in private markets investing and fundraising. Upon completion of at least 2-3 rotations, analysts are eligible to be placed on a team for full-time employment.
What we expect
- Eligible candidates will have a graduation date of December 2023 through July 2024 (accelerated master’s degrees are accepted)
- Outstanding academic credentials and internship experience
- Strong analytical and/or quantitative skills
- Excellent interpersonal and written communication, combined with a strong work ethic and professional demeanor
- A collaborative, team-player attitude with the ability to excel in a fast-paced environment
What we offer
Partners Group is a global financial institution. As a growing firm, we are committed to attracting, developing and retaining the very best talent, by offering a workplace where results are truly recognized and rewarded. The program offers a fantastic opportunity for you to grow:
- Professional, international working environment
- Challenging, rewarding career within a growing company
- Collaborative environment, with on-the-job training and mentorship opportunities
- Competitive benefits and wellness package, including medical, dental and vision coverage with employee premiums paid by the Company and subsidized for any dependents
- 401k (Roth and pre-tax options) with company match
- 25 vacation days and 12 holidays annually
- One-month sabbatical after every five years of employment
- Company paid life and disability insurance
- Competitive compensation package, including performance-based annual incentives
- Education assistance program
- Lunch stipend
- Fun office and team events, including volunteer opportunities to connect with and help our local communities
- Partners Group compensation has a long-term outlook and philosophy.
- Base pay of $115,000 with a performance-based bonus and equity as part of the total compensation package
- Make an impact on the organization by taking a lead role in the growth of our US business.
- Partners Group working environment is humble, inclusive, and transparent.
Learn more here: https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/7848510/