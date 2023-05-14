CCI Career Paths

ATTENTION RISING SENIORS – Partners Group Financial Analyst Program Seeks Applications


What it’s about

The Partners Group Financial Analyst Program is a unique opportunity for recent university graduates with top credentials to launch an exciting and challenging career as an investment professional with a world-leading private markets investment firm. This position has been referred to us by Niki Kowsar ‘21.5.

Responsibilities:

  • The program will allow Analysts to experience year-long rotations among a subset of Partners Group’s four asset classes(Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Infrastructure and Private Real Estate) and the Client Solutions team
  • Analysts will gain valuable exposure working in collaboration with various teams across the firm globally and gain hands-on experience through the entire investment process
  • Analysts will go through a formal 4-week training program to build the necessary skillsets to be successful before starting their first rotation

Successful candidates will be required to complete a 2-3-year commitment in the program and will gain the financial and analytical skills required to continue a career in private markets investing and fundraising. Upon completion of at least 2-3 rotations, analysts are eligible to be placed on a team for full-time employment.

What we expect

  • Eligible candidates will have a graduation date of December 2023 through July 2024 (accelerated master’s degrees are accepted)
  • Outstanding academic credentials and internship experience
  • Strong analytical and/or quantitative skills
  • Excellent interpersonal and written communication, combined with a strong work ethic and professional demeanor
  • A collaborative, team-player attitude with the ability to excel in a fast-paced environment

What we offer

Partners Group is a global financial institution. As a growing firm, we are committed to attracting, developing and retaining the very best talent, by offering a workplace where results are truly recognized and rewarded. The program offers a fantastic opportunity for you to grow:

  • Professional, international working environment
  • Challenging, rewarding career within a growing company
  • Collaborative environment, with on-the-job training and mentorship opportunities
  • Competitive benefits and wellness package, including medical, dental and vision coverage with employee premiums paid by the Company and subsidized for any dependents
  • 401k (Roth and pre-tax options) with company match
  • 25 vacation days and 12 holidays annually
  • One-month sabbatical after every five years of employment
  • Company paid life and disability insurance
  • Competitive compensation package, including performance-based annual incentives
  • Education assistance program
  • Lunch stipend
  • Fun office and team events, including volunteer opportunities to connect with and help our local communities
  • Partners Group compensation has a long-term outlook and philosophy.
  • Base pay of $115,000 with a performance-based bonus and equity as part of the total compensation package
  • Make an impact on the organization by taking a lead role in the growth of our US business.
  • Partners Group working environment is humble, inclusive, and transparent.

Learn more here: https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/7848510/

