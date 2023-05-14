ATTENTION RISING SENIORS – Partners Group Financial Analyst Program Seeks Applications

What it’s about

The Partners Group Financial Analyst Program is a unique opportunity for recent university graduates with top credentials to launch an exciting and challenging career as an investment professional with a world-leading private markets investment firm. This position has been referred to us by Niki Kowsar ‘21.5.

Responsibilities:

The program will allow Analysts to experience year-long rotations among a subset of Partners Group’s four asset classes(Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Infrastructure and Private Real Estate) and the Client Solutions team

Analysts will gain valuable exposure working in collaboration with various teams across the firm globally and gain hands-on experience through the entire investment process

Analysts will go through a formal 4-week training program to build the necessary skillsets to be successful before starting their first rotation

Successful candidates will be required to complete a 2-3-year commitment in the program and will gain the financial and analytical skills required to continue a career in private markets investing and fundraising. Upon completion of at least 2-3 rotations, analysts are eligible to be placed on a team for full-time employment.

What we expect

Eligible candidates will have a graduation date of December 2023 through July 2024 (accelerated master’s degrees are accepted)

Outstanding academic credentials and internship experience

Strong analytical and/or quantitative skills

Excellent interpersonal and written communication, combined with a strong work ethic and professional demeanor

A collaborative, team-player attitude with the ability to excel in a fast-paced environment

What we offer

Partners Group is a global financial institution. As a growing firm, we are committed to attracting, developing and retaining the very best talent, by offering a workplace where results are truly recognized and rewarded. The program offers a fantastic opportunity for you to grow:

Professional, international working environment

Challenging, rewarding career within a growing company

Collaborative environment, with on-the-job training and mentorship opportunities

Competitive benefits and wellness package, including medical, dental and vision coverage with employee premiums paid by the Company and subsidized for any dependents

401k (Roth and pre-tax options) with company match

25 vacation days and 12 holidays annually

One-month sabbatical after every five years of employment

Company paid life and disability insurance

Competitive compensation package, including performance-based annual incentives

Education assistance program

Lunch stipend

Fun office and team events, including volunteer opportunities to connect with and help our local communities

Partners Group compensation has a long-term outlook and philosophy.

Base pay of $115,000 with a performance-based bonus and equity as part of the total compensation package

Make an impact on the organization by taking a lead role in the growth of our US business.

Partners Group working environment is humble, inclusive, and transparent.

Learn more here: https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/7848510/