Attention Juniors and Seniors – HOT alumni referral for opportunities with Crédit Agricole’s Global Markets Division

The Global Markets Division of CACIB is looking to recruit 6 May grads and 9 summer interns for sales and trading roles.

These roles are eligible for those authorized work in the US and F-1 visa holders who qualify for post-completion OPT with a STEM extension.

Crédit Agricole CIB is the Corporate & Investment Banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group. Crédit Agricole CIB offers its clients a large range of products and services in capital markets, investment banking, structured finance and corporate banking. The Bank provides support to clients in large international markets through its network, with a presence in major countries such as Europe, America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

