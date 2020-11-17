CCI Career Paths

Article: Erick Masias ’18 Reflects on His First Week at Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern


by

BY MELISSA ROHMAN ON AUG 20, 2020

First-year medical student Erick Masias was excited to return home to Chicago and begin his medical school career at Feinberg. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed what Welcome Week activities looked like this year for first-year students, Masias said he’s nonetheless excited to start his medical school journey.

Masias, originally from Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood, graduated in 2018 from Middlebury College in Vermont with a major in neuroscience. In his free time, he enjoys playing music (guitar, piano and singing), biking along Chicago’s lakefront, baking bagels, and playing spikeball and softball.

Read a Q&A below to learn more about Masias’ first week at Feinberg, why he wanted to go to medical school and what he’s looking forward to doing over the next four years.

