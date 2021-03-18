CCI Career Paths

Back to the news

Applying for Summer Funding? Resume Approval Deadline APRIL 7th


by

Are you applying for summer internship funding? Remember a key criteria for funding eligibility is to have your RESUME APPROVED by one of our Peer Career Advisors. It is super easy!

  1. Simply type go/PCAS to check out the Quick Question schedule.
  2. Find a time that works with your schedule.
  3. Drop in and have your resume on hand for review.

It’s that easy! Our PCAs are waiting for you. Check out their schedule below:

Quick Questions Hours

 Daytime (via Zoom)Evening (via Zoom)
Monday12:00-4:00 PM EST7:00-9:00 PM EST
Tuesday12:00-4:00 PM EST7:00-9:00 PM EST
Wednesday12:00-4:00 PM EST7:00-9:00 PM EST
Thursday1:00-4:00 PM EST 
Friday1:00-4:00 PM EST
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.