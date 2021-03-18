Applying for Summer Funding? Resume Approval Deadline APRIL 7th

Are you applying for summer internship funding? Remember a key criteria for funding eligibility is to have your RESUME APPROVED by one of our Peer Career Advisors. It is super easy!
- Simply type go/PCAS to check out the Quick Question schedule.
- Find a time that works with your schedule.
- Drop in and have your resume on hand for review.
It’s that easy! Our PCAs are waiting for you. Check out their schedule below:
Quick Questions Hours
|Daytime (via Zoom)
|Evening (via Zoom)
|Monday
|12:00-4:00 PM EST
|7:00-9:00 PM EST
|Tuesday
|12:00-4:00 PM EST
|7:00-9:00 PM EST
|Wednesday
|12:00-4:00 PM EST
|7:00-9:00 PM EST
|Thursday
|1:00-4:00 PM EST
|Friday
|1:00-4:00 PM EST