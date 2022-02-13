Apply Now For BlackRock’s Find Your Future Forum!

Brendan Mahoney ‘11 was kind enough to send us this announcement about a cool virtual opportunity for the right candidate. More details are in the attached PDF.
Where & When: Virtual: April 5th and April 6th
*Candidates will be considered to attend event on either date
Application Deadline: Monday, March 7th @ 8:00AM EST
Eligibility Requirements: We are seeking talented sophomores with strong academic credentials across any major or discipline. Applicants should self-identify as female, Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, Native American, LGBTQ+ and/or disabled, and have an expected graduation date between August 2023 and July 2024. Prior internship experience is not necessary, to be considered.