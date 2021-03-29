THREE New MIDDVantage Series Launch Tuesday, March 30th!

We are excited to share our next THREE MIDDVantage episodes that launch March 30th:

Exploring Careers Global Security- Nuclear Energy and Global Security with our guest, David Peranteau MIIS ’09, Team Leader for Support Programme Coordination, IAEA

Check out the latest episode (31 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.

Exploring Careers in Technology’s New Frontiers- Tracking of Terrorism and Extremism Online with our guest Alex Newhouse ’17, MIIS ’18, Research Lead, CTEC

Check out the latest episode (30 minutes)

Exploring Careers in the Green Economy- Leading by Example in State Government: Putting Climate Action into Action with our guest Eric Friedman ’82, Director Leading by Example Program, MA Department of Energy Resources.

Check out the latest episode (34 minutes)