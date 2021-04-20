Three New MIDDVantage Episodes This Week On: Animal Disease as a Global Threat, A Customer First Approach to Product Managment, and Corporate Sustainability

We are excited to share our next THREE MIDDVantage episodes:

Exploring Careers Global Security- Animal Disease as a Global Threat with our guest, Emerson Tuttle ’09, Regional Science Manager at Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Check out the latest episode (39 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.

Exploring Careers in Technology’s New Frontiers- A Customer-First Approach to Product Management with our guest Nicole Fazio ’11, Senior Technical Product Manager, Alexa Shopping at Amazon.

Check out the latest episode (26 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.

Exploring Careers in the Green Economy- Sustainability: A View from Inside A Corporation with our guest Tiffani Jarnigan ’14 MIIS, Sustainability Project Manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Check out the latest episode (30 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.