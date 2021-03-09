THREE New MIDDVantage Series Launch Tuesday, March 9th!

We are excited to share our next THREE MIDDVantage series that launch THIS WEEK:

Exploring Careers in Technology’s New Frontiers, Exploring Careers in Global Security, and Exploring Careers in the Green Economy!

Developments and Directions for AI & Robotics with our guest Bryan Rich ’86, Partner AI & Robotics, Accenture Federal Services.

Check out the latest episode (36 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.

Alliances and the Future of American Leadership with our guest David Wisner ’04, Deputy Director for Press & Strategic Communications for Near Eastern Affairs Bureau, U.S. Department of State.

Check out the latest episode (36 minutes)

Regenerative Resource Management and Sustainable Consumption with our guest Zachary Tofias ’00.5, Director, Food, Water and Waste Program at C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group

Check out the latest episode (32 minutes)