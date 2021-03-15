THREE MIDDVantage Episodes Air Tuesday, March 16th!

We are excited to share our next THREE MIDDVantage episodes that launch THIS WEEK:

Careers in Global Security: China’s Rise: Technology, Energy, Regional, Trade, Security, Strategic Implications with our guest Brian Harding ‘03, Senior Expert Southeast Asia, U.S. Institute for Peace.

Check out the latest episode (25 minutes).

Careers in Technology’s New Frontiers: Creating Therapies to Treat Diseases Using Predictive Artificial Intelligence and Robotics with our guest Robert Skiff ‘90, CEO and Founder, 3852.ai.

Check out the latest episode (27 minutes).

Careers in the Green Economy: Renewable Energy Development with our guest Paul Hildebrand ‘12, Senior Associate, Project Finance, Cypress Creek Renewables.

Check out the latest episode (30 minutes)