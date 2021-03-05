Americorps Panel – national service opportunities

Interested in joining a large network of service programs meeting community needs in education, the environment, and public health and safety all over the country?

Join the Center for Community Engagement on Wednesday March 10 from 6-7pm EST to learn about AmeriCorps.

The panel will host recent Middlebury graduates to share what AmeriCorps is, the kinds of service programs you can serve in and how AmeriCorps can help you gain experience. Come hear from current AmeriCorps members who are serving at various sites across Vermont about their experience.

Click here to register in Handshake and get the link