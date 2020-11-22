Alumni Referred Finance Internship Opportunities

Middlebury alumni are eager to receive applications for the following opportunities posted in Handshake! Applications reviewed as they are received. Please APPLY EARLY!

Internship – Investment Banking Analyst (Renewable Energy spring and summer internships). Karbone Inc. is a fully-integrated financial services firm that specializes in renewable and traditional energy markets. The firm houses key strengths in Capital Markets / M&A, Brokerage, and Research services. Over the past decade, Karbone has successfully helped its clients secure long-term revenue contracts, funding sources, and key analytical information to help them achieve their investment and trading goals. Deadline is Dec. 31.

Immersion Program – The PeakSpan Growth Equity Immersion program was created to provide current rising sophomores from underrepresented groups (including students of color, women, and LGBTQA students), with a unique and rich opportunity to gain direct exposure to growth equity.

This will be an immersive five-day program taking place in August 2021 consisting of education, mentorship, networking and a case study competition. It will be fully remote and requires participants to have access to a computer and internet connection. Deadline is Dec. 31.

Internship – PeakSpan Capital is an emerging growth stage investment firm with a simple, focused mission of partnering with innovative business software entrepreneurs to help them achieve excellent risk-adjusted outcomes. PeakSpan looks to partner with businesses that have removed the binary risk levers typically associated with early stage venture capital, where product-market fit has been established and the next phase of growth and maturation focuses on execution and sensible scaling initiatives. PeakSpan further refines its lens by taking a deeply thematic approach to investing, with investment professionals focusing on no more than 3-4 segments or themes for each team member within the B2B software landscape (PeakSpan’s “BluePrint Market Themes”), which are aligned around dynamic segments of the software universe such as Customer Experience Management, Next-Gen Security, Human Capital Management, Hospitality Technology, Digital Health, etc. which the firm has conviction will be attractive areas to evaluate for years to come. Deadline is Dec. 31.

Job – Investment Analyst at Seven Post Investment Office in San Francisco. This position is ideal for someone who has had multiple internship, are who is an alum with at least one year of experience. Deadline is Jan. 1.

Job – 2021 Deutsche Bank Analyst Program – Finance. These opportunities are in Jacksonville, Florida. Thid team provides timely, accurate, relevant and independent information and analysis to meet external reporting requirements, drives resource allocation, challenges and enables business decisions and safeguards the financial position of the bank. The Jacksonville office’s work helps maximize the sustainable performance of the bank across its divisions. The diverse teams offers a broad portfolio of capabilities: the coverage of internal and external stakeholders is delivered by aligned teams (Group Finance), supported by specialized functions (Group Tax, Treasury, Planning and Performance Management, Investor Relations) as well as change enablers (Finance Change). Together, the team oversees all financial details for Deutsche Bank globally. Deadline is Jan. 3.

Internship – Brokerage/Research Intern (Renewable Energy spring and summer internships). Karbone Inc. is a fully-integrated financial services firm that specializes in renewable and traditional energy markets. The firm houses key strengths in Capital Markets / M&A, Brokerage, and Research services. Over the past decade, Karbone has successfully helped its clients secure long-term revenue contracts, funding sources, and key analytical information to help them achieve their investment and trading goals. Deadline is Jan. 31.