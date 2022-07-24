AGL Credit Management is HIRING!

Hyemin Ryu ’08 wrote to say that her firm, AGL Credit Management, is seeks an analyst or two to join the investment research team. AGL is a ~$10.8 billion SEC registered investment adviser founded in early 2019 by Peter Gleysteen, the bank loan pioneer and founder of CIFC, and Thomas H. Lee, the private equity veteran and founder of several top investment firms. AGL invests in leveraged loans, also known as bank loans or corporate loans, through CLOs and lower levered institutional commingled funds and separately managed accounts. AGL is a fast-paced work environment where the right candidate will grow their investing expertise while working alongside a team of talented and motivated individuals.

The firm is particular interested in hearing from candidates in the classes of 2021, 2022, and 2023.