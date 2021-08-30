CCI Career Paths

Back to the news

Activate Your Handshake Profile!


by

Your To Do for Week TWO:

Before you get started applying to roles, attending virtual fairs, and connecting with recruiters, you’ll want to show everybody what you’re made of!

During week two of the Handshake #NoFailFall, add any skills and past work experience — including volunteering + internships — to your profile. These elements can improve your chances of showing up in an employer search.⁠⁠

Pro-tip: you can edit your profile anytime, so keep adding skills, certifications, and work experience to your Handshake profile as you build up your resume over the years.

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.