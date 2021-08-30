Activate Your Handshake Profile!

Your To Do for Week TWO:

Before you get started applying to roles, attending virtual fairs, and connecting with recruiters, you’ll want to show everybody what you’re made of!

During week two of the Handshake #NoFailFall, add any skills and past work experience — including volunteering + internships — to your profile. These elements can improve your chances of showing up in an employer search.⁠⁠

Pro-tip: you can edit your profile anytime, so keep adding skills, certifications, and work experience to your Handshake profile as you build up your resume over the years.