Activate Your Handshake Profile – Week 9

Your To Do for Week Nine:
This week of Handshake’s #NoFailFall, carve out your place in Handshake’s community!
One of the best ways to help other job-seekers on Handshake is to review your experience in a role. It’s quick to write feedback about what you liked, what you wish was different, and advice for other students considering similar roles. You can also answer other users’ questions (such as “what skills will help me succeed as a summer analyst at a major investment bank?”) and ask new ones to hear advice from folks who’ve been there.