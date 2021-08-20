Activate Your Handshake Profile!

Your To Do for Week ONE:

We are setting you up for a “No Fail Fall!” Whether you’re looking for an internship, trying to find a job, schedule an appointment with an advisor, or simply hoping to figure out your ideal career path this semester, we’ve got the steps to get you there. It all starts with activating your Handshake profile:

If you haven’t already, sign up at https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/ with your Middlebury email and login.

First-Years and transfers – check your email for an invitation to join Handshake AND Midd2Midd.