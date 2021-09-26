A Workforce Recruitment Program Recruiter will be interviewing Middlebury students this fall!

Are you a student or recent graduate with a disability seeking an internship or job?

The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) is for students and recent graduates with disabilities and serves as a primary pipeline for bringing new talent into the Federal Government. Applying is an excellent way to:

find an internship or permanent position at federal agencies

explore careers in the federal service

gain interviewing experience

For more information, contact Tim Mosehauer at Kitchel House, 152 College Street. tmosehau@middlebury.edu or 802.443.5105.

Join the Workforce Recruitment Program Info Session on Thursday, 9/30 at 4:30 PM

If you are a U.S. citizen with a disability and are interested in working in the government for a summer internship or permanent position, consider registering with the Workforce Recruitment Program. A recruiter with the program will be conducting informational interviews this fall with all students who register. This is a great way to find an internship or job at federal agencies, explore careers in the federal service, and gain interviewing experience.

Join us to learn more about this program, how to register, and what documents you need to complete your application. 1:30 (PT)/4:30 (ET).