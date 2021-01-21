A Global Perspective on the Evolution of Employment in the World of Covid-19 – A GoinGlobal Virtual Event on Thursday, 2/4/21

When: Thursday, February 4 at 4:00 PM EST.

RSVP: In Handshake.

Join Mary Anne Thompson, GoinGlobal Founder and President, for timely insights from GoinGlobal’s worldwide local experts offering a global perspective on the evolution of employment in the world of Covid-19. Mary Anne will provide a quick overview of GoinGlobal’s features, share COVID research findings, and take questions at the end of the presentation.

Topics will include:

The future of work

Areas of job promise

Emerging jobs

Virtual networking and job interviewing tips

Working from home

GoinGlobal is a leading career and employment resource for finding jobs and internships at home and abroad, including an excellent source for study abroad pre-departure information. GoinGlobal features expert career advice for more than 120 locations at home and abroad. Local specialists develop the copyrighted content which includes country and city career guides, corporate profiles for 450,000 local and multinational companies throughout 193 countries, more than 16-million job and internship listings, and a customized H1B visa search engine that identifies American companies seeking foreign talent for their U.S. operations.