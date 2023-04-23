Chestnut Partners – Navigate the complex financial strategy required to turn scientific innovations into patient impact

Come meet Middlebury alumni from Chestnut Partners, a boutique investment bank that provides financial advice to clients in the life sciences industry. All students interested in learning more about Chestnut Partners should attend. The firm will recruit interns for Summer 2024 (and beyond) and potentially full-time positions.

Thursday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. in Axinn 219

Chestnut Partners is a 16-person firm unified by a mission of helping clients successfully navigate the complex financial strategy required to turn scientific innovations into patient impact. While Chestnut Partners is an investment bank, its deep client relationships typically result in advisory assignments that are a mix of traditional banking and consulting activities and expose Analysts to all aspects of client business models and strategies.