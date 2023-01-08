2023 TD Securities First Look Sales and Trading Women’s Program

TD Securities First Look: Sales & Trading Women’s Program is an opportunity that provides female participants exposure to the Global Markets business. Freshmen and Sophomore students from both STEM and non STEM backgrounds are welcome. Selected participants are given the chance to hear from the business directly while gaining more insight into navigating being a female in finance and what it means to work in Sales & Trading.

Participants will get an insider’s view of our Sales & Trading business and culture through:

TD Securities Overview: What it means to work in Sales & Trading

Insight into the TD Securities summer internship programs

Networking opportunities with business partners

Tour and mini rotation on the trading floor

Event Date: Friday, February 24

Event Time: 9:30am to 3:30pm ET

Event Location: One Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY

Selected participants will be notified via email by Monday, February 6th

The program is limited so please ensure to apply here.

The submission deadline is Sunday, January 29 at 11:59pm