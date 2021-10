We are currently seeking 18-25 year-olds interested in horticulture, agroforestry, carbon capture research, and community building for our spring (2/28-5/27) and spring-summer (2/28-8/19) seasons at Zumwalt Acres!

We will be hosting a virtual info session on Tuesday, October 19th from 7-8pm EST.

Our application deadline is November 1. See our website for more information! Folks interested in staying spring through summer are highly encouraged to apply!