Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country

This in, from our amazing Middlebury alum, activist, journalist and now best-selling author, Sierra Crane Murdoch ’09:

“Hello, friends in Vermont and friends with ties to Vermont!

I thought I’d let a few of you know that next Wednesday, October 14, I’ll be discussing my book Yellow Bird and the This American Life episode that emerged from it with Angela Evancie, my dear friend and the host of VPR’s Brave Little State. The wonderful people at Literary North teamed up with Still North Books to organize the event. You can tune in via Crowdcast at 7:30 p.m. ET. (Register here.) It’ll be live, and you can ask questions! We hope you’ll join and spread the word.”

Also, a review in the New York Times for her debut book. And here’s a teaser: The gripping true story of a murder on an Indian reservation, and the unforgettable Arikara woman who becomes obsessed with solving it—an urgent work of literary journalism.

Don’t miss this virtual LIVE event!!