Work Towards Food Justice & Learn About Regenerative Agriculture

New Community Project (NCP) is an international non-profit organization with a local program in Starksboro VT – a 28 minute drive from the Middlebury campus.

Our mission is to seek social justice and ecological healing to create a more peaceful world. We express our mission through several community programs aimed to help low income Vermonters have a fair shot at a decent life while benefiting the environment.

These include:



A weekly food pantry program that combines food rescued from area stores with food we grow in our Food Justice Garden. We also are a distribution hub for the Everyone Eats Program and Age Well VT’s Grab and Go meals for seniors. Our Food Justice Garden Project. Located next to the Town’s Community Garden. Each year we grow over a thousand pounds of vegetables to help supply our food pantry program. This year we have expanded our growing area by three times. So we will be able to significantly increase the amount of food we can share with those in need.

Our Community Woodbank and Emergency Heating Assistance Program. Each winter we supply firewood and other heating fuels to those in emergency heating situations. We also work with low income residents to help guide them through the process of applying to the State’s Weatherization Program.

In 2022 we are seeking help with the expansion of our Food Justice Garden. We are looking for folks who want to help serve those in need and also learn about regenerative agriculture. Work will include planting, weeding, mulching, watering, harvesting, cleaning, and managing insect pests.

Work days and times can be flexible. We tend to aim to work in the morning or the evening when possible to minimize evaporation of water and not work in the heat of the day.

If you have an interest in learning to grow food and serving the community we’d love to hear from you. For more information please contact Pete at NCP at 802-434-2333 or antosketchamncp@gmail.com