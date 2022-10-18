What Do Drones and International Development Have in Common?

Listen to the latest MiddVantage Exploring Careers in Data Analytics interview with Middlebury alum, Kat James ’14 as she talks about her career trajectory from a major in Geography to founding her “must”/dream drone company Four Hundred Feet.

Episode 3: Decade of the Drone in Data Analytics (38 minutes)

Guest Speaker: Kat James ‘14, Founder, Four Hundred Feet

Interviewer: Brooke Laird ‘22

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c21UCCYNwok

Kat James ’14, Founder, Four Hundred Feet. As the founder of Four Hundred Feet, Kat helps researchers, NGOs, and governmental organizations leverage drone technology for spatial data collection, supply chain management, and visual storytelling. She has over a decade of working at the intersection of emerging technologies and global health with experience working in over 10 countries around the world. Kat received a B.A. in Geography (specializing in Geographic Information Systems) and Global Health and has a dual Master’s in Public Health and Information Science from the University of Michigan.

About the Data Analytics series: Data analytics is broken down into four basic types. Descriptive analytics describes what has happened over a given period. Diagnostic analytics focuses more on why something happened and predictive analytics moves to what is likely going to happen in the near term. Finally, prescriptive analytics suggests a course of action. Market watchers project the number of jobs for data professionals in the U.S will increase to over 3 million by 2022. This series includes interviews with many professionals who will share their vantage points on how they use data analytics in their career roles, their paths from campus to career, and career advice they would have for students interested in this career space.

