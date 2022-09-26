Volunteer for the Middlebury Area Land Trust (MALT)

For the past two years, students have helped the Middlebury Area Land Trust (MALT) as note and minute takers during their board meetings, and they are looking to find some new volunteers!

The MALT board currently meets as a whole board every other month, on the third Tuesday from 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM. For this academic year, they’ll be in November, January, March, and May. The note taker makes a difference by recording the decisions of the board as well as essential points of conversation and debate. This allows all board members to actively participate in the meeting and deliberations.

The value for a student is that they see how a small conservation non-profit operates, plans, and makes decisions. For a student interested in conservation or non-profit management, this is a great opportunity to gain an understanding of the institutional infrastructure needed for a small non-profit to succeed.

MALT’s board member, Patrick Ganey, is happy to answer any questions a student has about the role. Email and texting are the best ways to be in touch, patrick.ganey[at]bc.edu and 802-377-9733.