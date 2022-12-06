Vermont Youth Conservation Corps is Hiring!

The Farm @ VYCC is hiring!



The Vermont Youth Conservation Corps’ Food and Farm Program is a dynamic youth development, diversified agriculture and food security initiative. We believe in the power that food has to connect us to the land, our community, and each other. We engage young people in organic farming and culinary education on our historic 400-acre campus in Richmond, Vermont where we grow organically certified vegetables and pasture- raised chickens that are distributed to more than 400 families through our nationally recognized Health Care Share program.

Leader Positions: We are hiring for 12 leaders to join the 2023 cohort. These are leadership roles on the farm with responsibilities ranging from post-harvest to leading youth crews. All Leaders start the season together with training and work in many areas of the farm (especially in the spring and fall). During the summer when high school and college age members join the farm, Leaders step more into their specialized roles. Follow this link to find out more about our open Leader positions: Leader Positions | Vermont Youth Conservation Corps (vycc.org)