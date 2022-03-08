Vermont Innovation Summer Internships in Burlington!



This summer, the Innovation Hub is launching its Vermont Innovation Summer program, which will support a cohort of students living and working across Burlington, VT’s innovation ecosystem.

Read below for specific internship opportunities as they come in!

Sales and Marketing Internship at Widewail



Widewail is a Burlington-based startup focused on helping businesses effectively manage their reputation online. Widewail helps businesses both create and manage online engagement through its proprietary software and managed services.

They are looking for a sales and marketing intern from Middlebury to work in their office at Hula, Burlington’s technology-driven coworking and innovation campus on the shores of Lake Champlain.

Read the full job description and apply on Handshake!

Internship at the Generator Makerspace



Generator is a combination of artist studios, classroom, and business incubator at the intersection of art, science, and technology. They provide tools, expertise, education, and opportunity – to enable all members of our community to create, collaborate, and make their ideas a reality.

They are looking for a Middlebury student intern to work on a variety of projects from operations to educational programming to fabrication to digital media. No technical experience is required and the internship will include tool trainings on their machinery (including laser cutting, 3D printing, vinyl cutting, wood and/or metal shop tools).

Read the full job description and apply on Handshake!