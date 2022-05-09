Vermont Innovation Summer Internship Opportunity at the Center for Women & Enterprise!

The Center for Women & Enterprise Vermont (CWEVT) is an inclusive economic empowerment organization. We help women business owners and aspiring women entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses by providing greater access to the resources, tools, and support they need. CWE seeks a dynamic, organized independent person to oversee the redesign of some of our signature entrepreneurship education programs. This position is great for students interested in educational design, Universal Design, entrepreneurship, and branding.This position will be part of the Innovation Hub’s Vermont Innovation Summer cohort of students working across Burlington’s innovation ecosystem. The position comes with access to subsidized housing at Champlain College in the heart of the city.

Read the full job description and apply on Handshake!