Vermont Innovation Summer: Education Intern @Center for Women & Enterprise

This opportunity is part of Middlebury College’s Vermont Innovation Summer cohort program, sponsored by the Innovation Hub. This program supports students working with companies and on self-directed projects across Burlington’s innovation ecosystem. For more information about Vermont Innovation Summer, please contact Ben Yamron at byamron@middlebury.edu.



This position comes with access to affordable, fee-based dormitory housing through an educational partner in Burlington. More information will be available in April upon the intern’s offer of employment.

MISSION STATEMENT

The Center for Women & Enterprise Vermont (CWEVT) is an inclusive economic empowerment organization. We help women business owners and aspiring women entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses by providing greater access to the resources, tools, and support they need. We are home to the Vermont Women’s Business Center, which receives partial federal funding to provide no-cost business counseling and tons of training experiences to women entrepreneurs at all stages of their development.



WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR IN AN INTERN

CWE seeks a dynamic, organized independent person to oversee the redesign of some of our signature entrepreneurship education programs. This position is great for students interested in educational design, Universal Design, entrepreneurship, and branding.



Entrepreneurship Training Curricula Internship – CWE is known for its entrepreneurial training experiences, where entrepreneurs have a chance to connect deeply with the community and with each other to build their businesses. Over the last year, CWE has undergone an extensive curriculum audit, conducted by outside parties, with an eye on best practices in adult education, cultural competency, and feminist principles in business. Now, we need those updates and suggestions vetted and incorporated into our 3 signature curricula: Getting To Your First Sale, Business Planning, and Power Forward: Strategic Growth Planning.