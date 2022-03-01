UVM’s Accelerated Master of Public Health (AMPH) Info Session

Virtual Middlebury

6:00 – 7:00p

Closed to the Public

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uvms-accelerated-master-of-public-health-amph-info-session-tickets-266171194207

Students interested in pursuing a Master of Public Health are invited to attend this info session with reps of University of Vermont (UVM) and Middlebury College Global Health program. UVM has partnered with Midd to create a program that allows students to start their master’s degree the summer after junior year and complete the MPH one year after graduating, at discounted tuition.

Questions? Contact Pam Berenbaum, Coord. of Global Health Programs /Professor of Practice of Global Health, at pberenbaum@middlebury.edu.

Sponsored by Global Health Minor Program