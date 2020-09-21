Using the Lens of Social Impact to Open Up Career Opportunities

Upcoming Events in Handshake worth checking out using a social impact lens:

Peace Corps Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month – Tuesday, September 22, 4:00 pm EDT – 5:00 pm EDT

https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/556200

Leveraging Your Identity in Entrepreneurship, Business, and Tech with Venture for America – Wednesday, September 23, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm EDT

https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/569838

Google Presents: Navigating Google’s Non-technical Roles – Monday, September 28, 4:00 pm PDT – 4:30 pm PDT

https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/562999

Info Session: Launch Your Career with the Peace Corps! Focus on 2021 Grads – Tuesday, September 29, 2:00 pm EDT – 3:00 pm EDT

https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/562619

Career Conversation with Audio Producer and Digital Story-Teller Juliette Luini ‘19.5 on Tuesday, September 29, 2:00 pm EDT – 3:00 pm EDT

https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/579282

APSIA (Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs) Online Graduate School Fair – Wednesday, September 30, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm EDT

https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/576384