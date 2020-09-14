Thinking About an International Career?

Wondering about finding the right program for you?

Take the next step and register to chat with leading graduate schools who specialize in international affairs and public policy from anywhere in the world! The Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs (APSIA) invites undergrad students to an International Affairs and Public Policy Graduate School Fair.

WHEN: September 30, 2020

TIME: 11:00am – 1:30pm ET

Representatives of APSIA members will be available to connect with prospective students. You can learn about masters and PhD programs around the world and they can answer your questions about:

application requirements,

curricula and joint degrees,

financial aid, and

career opportunities.

This event is free and online. MARK YOUR CALENDARS TODAY!