The Social Impact Lab Series

CSR ~ ESG ~ DE&I ~ Company Culture ~ different names for a similar objective: Social Impact.

Paragon One invites you to join them for the inaugural Social Impact Labs event on Friday, October 14, 2022 @ 2pm ET, “Making Good on Your Social Impact Learning Commitment.” They’re excited and honored to be joined by Sandy Fernandez, VP of Social Impact at Mastercard and Lindsey Heisser, Program Manager of Global Philanthropy at Snap. Inc.

Social Impact Lab events are transparent conversations between social impact and CSR leaders on how to engage and upskill underserved communities. This is an opportunity for you to:

understand what major brands are doing to honor their CSR commitments,

learn tactics for launching and managing global impact initiatives, and

and foster curiosity, ask questions, and get answers.

There are hundreds of companies and thousands of educators running high-impact programs across the world. Let’s come together and share out insights and learnings.

If you’re still not sure if this event is right for you, check out Brittany’s story to learn more about what they’re doing at Paragon One, and feel free to let them know what Social Impact topic you’d be most interested in discussing.