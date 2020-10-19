Sustainable Development J-Term Virtual Internship

Apply to the AASD Virtual J-term Internship

Deadline: Wednesday, November 4th

The Andean Alliance for Sustainable Development (AASD) is a well-established NGO in Peru with over ten years of on-the-ground experience working in sustainable development and with experiential learning programs. In Summer 2020, we hosted our first virtual Summer Development Practicum with the intention to bring Peru to the participants and provide them with a unique virtual learning experience. We are open to providing these experiences in hopes that these programs will motivate participants to eventually come to Peru with the AASD.

Interested candidates should submit a resume and a statement of purpose to anna@alianzaandina.org. Please limit your Statement of Purpose to 500 words total. Your Statement of Purpose should be forward looking. While it is ok to draw on past experience for examples, we prefer that past experience and qualifications come through in your resume. The following questions should be addressed.

What are you hoping to get out of the AASD 2021 J-term Virtual Practicum?

You are encouraged to find your own faculty adviser to advise you in this application process. You will interview directly with AASD. Please visit the Handshake posting for more information about this J-term Internship.

Students can learn more about applying for funding assistance through CCE’s CCCS grant application.