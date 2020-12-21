Sustainability & Clean Energy Internships & Jobs

Below are some internships and jobs from our friend Ed Carley over at Ed’s Clean Energy & Sustainability Jobs newsletter. He’s got some amazing resources all curate nicely for you and when I read about the internships they should be right up your alley (see below): environmental justice, renewables, urban tech, etc. If you aren’t subscribed to this email and you’d like to be, please sign up here: edsjobslist.com.

The first article shared is about Middlebury alum, Jamie Henn ’07, who was a co-founder and communications director of 350.org and has now launched Fossil Free Media, a nonprofit media lab dedicated to supporting the movement to end fossil fuels, which is killin’ it on calling out PR firms that are helping the fossil fuel companies survive and continue to ‘greenwash’. Check out the article in Huffington Post here: PR Firms Are Being Shamed For Helping Fossil Fuel Companies ‘Green’ Their Image (Huff Post).

Internships/Fellowships

Operations Intern. Dollaride. Brooklyn, NY (Remote). Job description-https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Copy-of-Dollaride-Operations-Intern.docx.pdf. To Apply-https://elementalexcelerator.com/internships/opportunities/.

Marketing Intern. Dollaride. Brooklyn, NY (Remote). JD- https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Copy-of-Dollaride-Marketing-Intern.docx.pdf. To Apply-https://elementalexcelerator.com/internships/opportunities/.

Intern- Business Development and Customer Support. RatedPower. Madrid, Spain. JD- https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Copy-of-RatedPower-Business-Development-Customer-Support-Intern.docx.pdf. To Apply-https://elementalexcelerator.com/internships/opportunities/.

Intern- Marketing and Business Development. RatedPower. Madrid, Spain. JD- https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Copy-of-RatedPower-Marketing-Business-Dev-Intern.docx.pdf.

Intern: Strategy and Business Development. ZeroAvia. Kemble, U.K. “East Coast USA residents preferred”. JD- https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Copy-of-Zero-Avia-Business-Strategy-Intern.docx.pdf. To Apply-https://elementalexcelerator.com/internships/opportunities/.

Intern for Business Development and Sales. Goodr. Atlanta, GA (in person). JD- https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Copy-of-Goodr-Business-Development-and-Sales-Intern.docx.pdf. To Apply-https://elementalexcelerator.com/internships/opportunities/.

Intern: Sustainability. Goodr. Atlanta, GA (hybrid, remote and in-person). JD- https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Copy-of-Goodr-Sustainability-Intern.docx.pdf. To Apply-https://elementalexcelerator.com/internships/opportunities/.

Intern: Marketing and Sales. Blyncsy. Salt Lake City, UT (remote). https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Blyncsy-Marketing-and-Sales-Intern.pdf. To Apply-https://elementalexcelerator.com/internships/opportunities/.

Intern: Technology Systems and Hardware. DroneSeed. Seattle, WA. JD-https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/DroneSeed-Technology-Systems-and-Hardware-Intern.pdf. To Apply-https://elementalexcelerator.com/internships/opportunities/.

Interns​ for Marketing and Market Research. Calgary, Alberta (remote, looking for U.S. residents). JD- https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/FREDsense-Marketing-Intern-x-2-.pdf. To Apply-https://elementalexcelerator.com/internships/opportunities/.

Intern: Business Development. Span.IO. San Francisco, CA (remote). JD-https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Span.IO-Business-Development-.pdf. To Apply-https://elementalexcelerator.com/internships/opportunities/.

Intern: Engineer-Firmware, Software or Systems. Span.IO. San Francisco, CA (remote). JD-https://elementalexcelerator.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Span.IO-Engineer-.pdf. To Apply-https://elementalexcelerator.com/internships/opportunities/.

Power and Renewables Intern. Wood Mackenzie. Shanghai, China. https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/Verisk/743999724687030-power-and-renewables-intern-shanghai?trid=526cd627-82d5-4b40-ba3c-6b59d1850547.

Sustainability Intern. Sprouts Farmers Market. Phoenix, AZ. https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2320762801/.

Policy and Program Management Intern. Electrification Coalition. Remote. https://www.indeed.com/job/policy-and-program-management-intern-16d494c1f68c5810.

Policy Intern. Electrification Coalition. Remote. https://www.indeed.com/job/policy-intern-d6c8c0ee9fd34cb9.

Entry level to five years experience

Associate Planner, Climate Action Planning and Neighborhood Revitalization. City of Sacramento. Sacramento, CA. https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/saccity/jobs/2928371/associate-planner?fbclid=IwAR3z2Olk9UU6t0IMiX3LzdXXsABYn7vU-yxOJMZURGcnHExTL-Sn6ZXjy3k. Entry level.

Resilience Cohort Coordinator, Environmental Resilience Institute, Indiana University. Bloomington, IN. https://hrms.indiana.edu/psp/PH1PRD_PUB/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=1&JobOpeningId=292922&PostingSeq=1. Entry level to 5 years experience. Thanks Andrea!

Climate Change Associate. JustMap Foundation. Boston, MA. https://www.idealist.org/en/nonprofit-job/2564567cfb884dedbbf606f73fa220fd-climate-change-associate-justmap-foundation-boston. 2-4 years experience. Thanks Francisco!

Analyst. Energy Futures Initiative, Inc. EJM Associates, LLC. Washington, DC. https://static1.squarespace.com/static/58ec123cb3db2bd94e057628/t/5fdb9fe3d7016a359e928341/1608228836048/EFI+Analyst+-+Dec+2020.pdf. 3 years experience. Thanks Natalie!

Air Pollution Specialist. California Energy Commission Research and Development Division. Sacramento, CA. https://www.jobs.ca.gov/CalHrPublic/Jobs/JobPosting.aspx?JobControlId=227621. 3+ years experience. Thanks Jonah!

Data Scientist. CarbonPlan. San Francisco, CA, Seattle, WA or remote in Pacific or Mountain Time zone. https://apply.workable.com/carbonplan/j/E7EDBB85D5/. 3-5 years experience. Thanks Freya!