Summer Internships in Conservation/Agriculture/Economics with Natural Resources Conservation Service

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has begun posting internships for college students for the upcoming summer. Please share this with your network:

To view all current NRCS Internship vacancies, use this search link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?a=AG16&hp=student&p=1

We have two vacancies in Vermont, one in Soil Conservation and one in Engineering https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=Vermont&a=AG16&hp=student&p=1

Jobs may continue to be posted over the next week or so, but pay attention to closing dates as they tend to be only 1 week after initial posting and can close early if there is an overwhelming response.

Students typically need to have 2 summers left before graduation to work as an intern, meet the requirements of the program, and successfully convert to full time employment after graduation.

Be aware, having a COVID vaccine or request for exemption is now a condition of employment. From the job announcements:

Federal employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of their duty location. If selected, you will be required to submit documentation of COVID-19 vaccination by November 22, 2021 or before appointment, if after November 22.

The agency will provide additional information regarding what COVID-19 vaccination information or documentation will be needed and how you can request of the agency a legally required exception from this requirement.

As always, I am available to talk with students or others about careers with NRCS, navigating USAJOBS, the application and selection process, and encourage anyone interested to contact me.

Thank you for your time and attention. Be well,

Meredith Albers – Soil Scientist, CPSS (she/her)

American Indian/Alaskan Native Emphasis Program Manager

Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS)

356 Mountain View Dr., Suite 105, Colchester, VT 05446

(802) 951-6796, ext. 233 – (802) 478-4032 cell – meredith.albers@usda.gov

The NRCS Vermont State Office is open for business by phone appointment only. All visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency or the Natural Resources Conservation Service should call the Service Center at 802-951-6796 for a phone appointment. Please visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on Service Center status.