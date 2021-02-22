Summer Internship Helping to Address Food Insecurity in Addison County

HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects), a poverty-relief non-profit in Middlebury, is looking for a Middlebury College student to intern with their Local Food Access Program for summer 2021. This program seeks to increase the availability of fresh fruits and vegetables to low income families and individuals through on-farm food rescue, also know a gleaning. We seek an intern to work directly with our Food Programs Coordinator and support staff in the gleaning and distribution of local produce. Our position is entirely in-person and involves a majority of outdoor farm-related work, as well as some office work. Through this work interns will be exposed to a wide variety of community stakeholders in the charitable food system and gain knowledgeable first-hand experience in agricultural surplus management.

This position is from July-August and is unpaid. Applicants would need to ensure their own room and board. We encourage all potential applicants to apply for funding through the CCI. Interested students can apply HERE via Handshake and applications will be accepted up to March 22nd. If interested students have any questions they can contact the Center for Careers and Internships at cci@middlebury.edu.