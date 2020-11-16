Winter Term 2021 Practicum in International Sustainable Development

The Andean Alliance for Sustainable Development has re-posted their winter term internship opportunity with a deadline of November 25th.

Students, you may apply for Cross-cultural Community Service Grants funding through the Center for Community Engagement, which has a deadline of December 2nd. CCE has generously offered to support AASD applications, but students will need to apply individually by the deadline, as there is not a pre-set amount of funding dedicated for AASD participants only as we have had in place for past j term cohorts. It is the responsibility of the student to secure their own funding as needed, secure the position with AASD, apply for winter term credit, and to find a faculty sponsor by December 2.

This is a tall order, but if you happened to have seen the recent screening of The Potato King documentary last week, which included utterly beautiful footage of the Peruvian landscape where the Andean Alliance for Sustainable Development works, you might be motivated to get this done! This virtual internship with them won’t be like a visit, but it will help you learn about the culture and resources of Peru. The deadline for applications to do the internship is November 25.