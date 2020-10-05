Social Impact Events on Handshake w/o October 4th

Lots of social impact events on Handshake this month, including ones to help prepare you for post-grad opportunities in a variety of sectors including social impact consulting, international education, international governmental security, development and diplomacy. Below is a great list to get you registered:
|Event: Camber Collective Analyst Virtual Coffee Chat
Wed, Oct 7 12:30 pm PDT – 1:30 pm PDT
Register – See Details
|Event: International Trade & Energy Policy at Cisco Systems
Tue, Oct 6 12:15 pm PDT – 1:50 pm PDT
Register – See Details
|Event: Recruiting Session – Homeland Security Investigations
Thu, Oct 8 12:15 pm PDT – 1:50 pm PDT
Register – See Details
|Event: Debunking the Security Clearance Process
Thu, Oct 8 4:00 pm EDT – 5:00 pm EDT
Register – See Details
|Event: Search Associates – International Education: A Gateway to a Paid Experience Abroad
Thu, Oct 8 5:00 pm EDT – 5:30 pm EDT
Register – See Details
|Event: Live From DC: Election 2020 – Two Policy Futures Diverge
Wed, Oct 14 6:30 pm EDT – 7:30 pm EDT
Register – See Details
|Event: Peace Corps Application Workshop
Wed, Oct 21 1:00 pm EDT – 2:00 pm EDT
Register – See Details
|Event: Peace Corps Office Hours: Vermont & Western Massachusetts
Thu, Oct 29 11:00 am EDT – 4:00 pm EDT
Register – See Details