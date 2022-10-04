Seniors-Spend a Year as a Princeton in Africa Fellow!

The Princeton in Africa board voted to eliminate the application fees for the PiAf program. Starting this application cycle, all applicants for the Princeton in Africa Program ( Nexus Program for Africa & America Fellows and General Fellowship Program) will not have to pay an application fee.

This improvement to the Princeton in Africa Program is made possible by the dedicated generosity of our partners through the years. With this decision, we aim to increase access for qualified applicants with diverse social and economic backgrounds and provide a life-changing opportunity for our selected Fellows. They will contribute skill, experience, and technical expertise to our host organizations on the African continent.

The Princeton in Africa 2023-2024 application cycle is open now and will close by October 26th, 2022. APPLY HERE.

Princeton in Africa helps future leaders develop lifelong connections to the people and nations of Africa. We match talented and passionate college graduates or young professionals with high-impact organizations working across Africa for paid year-long service placements. Our Fellowship program enables our Fellows, through their skills, knowledge, and technical expertise, to make significant contributions to Africa’s well-being and cultivate meaningful relationships with communities in Africa and one another. Founded in 1999, Princeton in Africa has matched almost 700 Fellows with 100 high-impact host organizations spanning 37 African countries. Fellows contribute to Africa’s institutions in Business and Economic Development, Education & Youth Capacity Building, Public & Community Health, Environmental Conservation and Sustainability, Civil Society, etc. These partnerships have enriched the lives of young leaders and institutions across Africa.