Seniors: Looking for a Post-Grad Job in Renewables?

According to Middelbury alum, Owen Teach, Marathon Capital, has both internship and full-time Investment Banking Analyst roles open for application. Marathon Capital is a world-class investment bank committed to facilitating a more sustainable energy future. Their mission is to achieve their clients’ strategic and financial objectives by delivering inspired, knowledge-based solutions to the clean power, sustainable technologies & infrastructure markets.

Check out the position on Handshake and if interested in the potential for an internship, either for the summer or even the Winter Term, reach out to our alumni contact below:

Owen Teach ‘13.5 (he/him)

Associate | Marathon Capital

200 W. Madison St. Suite 3650 | Chicago, Illinois 60606

D: +1-(312) 858-8740 | C: +1-240-393-2949

oteach@marathoncapital.com | www.marathoncapital.com